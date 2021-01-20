Univest Financial (UVSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Univest Financial to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

In related news, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $28,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

