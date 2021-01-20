Upfiring 1-Day Volume Reaches $83,097.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can now be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $83,097.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00053839 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003171 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003308 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002264 BTC.

About Upfiring

UFR is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.