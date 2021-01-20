Upfiring (UFR) Price Up 23.3% Over Last Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $73,177.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00053345 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003453 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003401 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

UFR is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

