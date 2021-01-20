uPlexa (UPX) Price Tops $0.0003

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a total market cap of $808,929.27 and approximately $1,242.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,559,466,992 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

