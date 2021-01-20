Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 1,067 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52.

Upwork stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. 1,131,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,384. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -159.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Upwork by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Upwork by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.