Uquid Coin Price Tops $4.59 on Major Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00013316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $45.94 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00543362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.56 or 0.03883087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

