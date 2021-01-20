Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Down 15.4% in December

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBP opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $500.84 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

