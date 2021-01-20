Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Trading Down 5.9%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 666,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 234,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $584.98 million, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 591,441 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 118.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 200,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 108,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

