USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Up 8.7%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.36. 142,685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 52,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get USA Truck alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $141.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. FMR LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.