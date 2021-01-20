USDJ Hits Market Cap of $14.61 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One USDJ token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002876 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.61 million and $1.96 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00049574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00120050 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00072621 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00259121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00064891 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,722,293 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

