USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and $211.80 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00050344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00118984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00072963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00252108 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,533.84 or 0.94554966 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

