USDX [Lighthouse] One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,235.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $622,461.06 and approximately $1,235.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,317.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.03 or 0.01387136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00557001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009597 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00163064 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

