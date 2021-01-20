Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) Insider Buys £40,000 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) insider John Rennocks purchased 20,000 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

Shares of LON:UEM traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 202 ($2.64). 423,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,908. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 247.37 ($3.23). The stock has a market cap of £449.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.64.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

