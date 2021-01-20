Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) Insider Buys £40,000 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) insider John Rennocks purchased 20,000 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26).
Shares of LON:UEM traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 202 ($2.64). 423,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,908. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 247.37 ($3.23). The stock has a market cap of £449.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.64.
