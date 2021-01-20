Utrust Price Tops $0.21 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $94.04 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrust has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060819 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00529261 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005684 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042550 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.67 or 0.03849575 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016370 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012926 BTC.
Utrust Profile
Buying and Selling Utrust
