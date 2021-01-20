Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Utz Brands traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 638,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 575,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UTZ. Stephens initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,414,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,760,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

