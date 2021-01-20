V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Lessened by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the period. V.F. comprises about 1.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.07% of V.F. worth $21,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after buying an additional 177,908 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after buying an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $162,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.