V.F. (VFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VFC stock opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $95.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

