V-ID (VIDT) Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.00533128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.60 or 0.03892862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012831 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

