Vai Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Vai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $24.08 million and approximately $447,943.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00050261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00119873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00256234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064330 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

