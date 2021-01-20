Validity Market Capitalization Reaches $2.98 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Validity has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $4,181.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00072682 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00256480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,216,992 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199,357 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

