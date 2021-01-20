VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Allianz Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,722,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,363,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 345,495.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,349,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 815,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

