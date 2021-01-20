VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Lifted by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 39,200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

