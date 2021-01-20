VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Stock Price Up 1.5%

VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.56. Approximately 2,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 3.04% of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

