VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,079,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after buying an additional 89,919 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 768,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after buying an additional 52,094 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,513,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 315,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,122,000.

MOAT stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $65.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48.

