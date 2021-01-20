Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.11

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.11 and last traded at $122.11, with a volume of 167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.78.

Get Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.