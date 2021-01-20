Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $292.27

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $292.27 and last traded at $292.27, with a volume of 513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.31 and its 200-day moving average is $244.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,199.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 105,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

