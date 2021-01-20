Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Cut by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.7% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $141.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.