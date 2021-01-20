Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.23

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.23 and last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 33912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.