Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,679. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

