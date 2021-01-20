Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,299 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.94. 318,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,337,212. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.