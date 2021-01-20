Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.