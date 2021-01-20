Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. 10,420,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,533,812. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

