Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. 10,420,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,533,812. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

