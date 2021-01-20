Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.9% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $54,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $252.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.79. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.