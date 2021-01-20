Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 11.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 177,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 129,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.557 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.