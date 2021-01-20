Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.33

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.33 and last traded at $179.33, with a volume of 373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

