Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.45. 12,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,213. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $215.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.