Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.78% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,438,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $99.51 and a 1 year high of $179.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

