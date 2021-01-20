Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Brickley Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.9% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32,623.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $287.85. 6,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $286.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

