Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) is DT Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VB stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.62. 10,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $209.17.

