Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,575.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17.

