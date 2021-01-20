Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.9% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.54. 73,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,319. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

