Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Increased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $50,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,190,000 after acquiring an additional 99,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,651,000 after acquiring an additional 457,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.46. 54,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,334. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

