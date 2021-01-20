Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.30

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $200.30 and last traded at $200.15, with a volume of 24257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.72.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.