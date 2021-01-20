Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.80

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.80 and last traded at $95.71, with a volume of 18886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

