Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 14.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $52,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,324,000. Resource Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,218,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.18. 150,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,867. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $124.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $109.96.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

