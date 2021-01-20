Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,886 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,108,000.

VTV traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,867. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $124.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.96.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

