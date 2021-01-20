Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $379.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post $379.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.73 million and the highest is $384.31 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $311.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

VEEV opened at $278.05 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.93, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.