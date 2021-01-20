Velas Trading Down 0% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Velas has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $71.29 million and $1.42 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001009 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

