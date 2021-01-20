Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Trading 6.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Veoneer traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.12. 844,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 748,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Veoneer by 83.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Veoneer by 34.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.10 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

